LSU forces deciding Game 7 with 4-1 win over Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The LSU Tigers defeated the Oregon Ducks, 4-1 Sunday night to force a Game 7 in the NCAA Eugene Regional.

Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews both hit solo home runs in the victory.

The first solo shot came courtesy of Gavin Dugas in the fourth inning, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Mid 4 | CRUSHED🚀@gavin_dugas04 smacks a solo-HR well over the LF wall



LSU – 2

ORE – 1

— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

Dugas extended the Tigers lead with an inside the park HR in the sixth inning.

Dylan Crews scored the Tigers final run on a homer in the eighth inning to reach the final deficit.

Crews Missiles keep flying🚀🚀



LSU – 4

ORE – 1

— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2021

Game 7 of the Eugene Regional is set for Monday at 9 p.m. CT.

For more on the Tigers win click here.