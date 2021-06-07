LSU forces deciding Game 7 with 4-1 win over Oregon

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Baseball NCAA Regional Photo by: Gus Stark – LSU Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – The LSU Tigers defeated the Oregon Ducks, 4-1 Sunday night to force a Game 7 in the NCAA Eugene Regional.

Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews both hit solo home runs in the victory.

The first solo shot came courtesy of Gavin Dugas in the fourth inning, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Dugas extended the Tigers lead with an inside the park HR in the sixth inning.

Dylan Crews scored the Tigers final run on a homer in the eighth inning to reach the final deficit.

Game 7 of the Eugene Regional is set for Monday at 9 p.m. CT.

For more on the Tigers win click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News