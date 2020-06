BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU football players began making their returns to campus on June 1, nearly three months after schools shut down due to COVID-19.

Monday, June 8, marks the first day SEC teams can resume voluntary workouts, which would allow players to train with strength and conditioning coaches.

Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, LSU’s campus will be closed on Monday, delaying the beginning of voluntary workouts until Tuesday.

