LSU will not play in bowl game after imposing a one-year postseason ban

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Athletic Department and head coach Ed Orgeron released statements today regarding the LSU football team not participating in a bowl game this year.

LSU Athletics statement:

“LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared. LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP. This decision reflects LSU’s commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process.”

Head coach Ed Orgeron statement:

“I respect the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past. I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players’ dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers.”

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}