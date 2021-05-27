LSU Football to open 2021 in primetime; three game times announced

LSU’s Tiger Stadium before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis)

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s season-opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl will be televised on FOX and will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

The UCLA contest will be the first matchup on the gridiron between the programs, and it will also mark the first contest for the Tigers in the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

In week 2, LSU hosts McNeese for its home opener at 7 p.m. CT on the ESPN+/SEC Network+. The Cowboys are coached by former LSU assistant Frank Wilson and feature Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron , as their starting quarterback. The McNeese game will be the third meeting between the programs.

In week 3, the Tigers will host Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. It will be the first meeting between the Tigers and Chippewas in football. Central Michigan is coached by former Florida head coach Jim McElwain.

The SEC announced kickoff times and television assignments for the first three weeks of the season. Television plans and kickoff times for the remaining weeks will be announced as the season progresses.

The SEC Championship Game will be televised on CBS at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 4 in Atlanta.

A number of non-conference games, but no more than one per year per school, will appear on ESPN+ as part of the SEC’s recently announced media rights agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The home institution has the benefit of determining the start time in a non-exclusive broadcast window for all games carried on a digital platform. This year, those contests will also air on the SEC Network+ digital platform. Both streams are accessible in the ESPN app via connected devices. Nine such contests will air the opening three weeks of the 2021 season, with additional games to be added throughout the season via the normal in-season selection process.

2021 LSU Football Schedule

Date Opponent Kickoff* TV

Sept. 4 at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 11 McNeese, 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Sept. 18 Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State

Oct. 2 Auburn

Oct. 9 at Kentucky

Oct. 16 Florida

Oct. 23 at Ole Miss

Oct. 30 Open

Nov. 6 at Alabama

Nov. 13 Arkansas

Nov. 20 Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 27 Texas A&M

* All times Central and subject to change

(Release via LSU Athletics)