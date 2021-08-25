LSU Football to kick off 2024 season in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows Allegiant Stadium under construction west of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the LSU Tigers will open the 2024 football season at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

LSU is also scheduled to play the UCLA Bruins that year, in Tiger Stadium, but no official word yet on whether LSU is looking into possibly getting out of that scheduled game to accommodate the game vs USC.

#LSU & USC will meet to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, source tells @SINow.



One day after “The Alliance” announcement, the Pac-12’s historic football power finalizes a deal to play an SEC team on ESPN/ABC in Vegas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 25, 2021

The Tigers also have season openers vs Florida State (New Orleans in 2022 & Orlando in 2023) and at Clemson in 2025.

