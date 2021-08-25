LSU Football to kick off 2024 season in Las Vegas

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the LSU Tigers will open the 2024 football season at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
LSU is also scheduled to play the UCLA Bruins that year, in Tiger Stadium, but no official word yet on whether LSU is looking into possibly getting out of that scheduled game to accommodate the game vs USC.
The Tigers also have season openers vs Florida State (New Orleans in 2022 & Orlando in 2023) and at Clemson in 2025.
