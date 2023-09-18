BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU showed it has the physical edge that head coach Brian Kelly has been looking for from his team.

“We’re looking for gentlemen off the field, but not on the field,” Kelly said in Monday’s press conference.

The embodiment of that physicality came out when freshman running back Kaleb Jackson lowered his shoulder at the end of a third-quarter run that flattened a Mississippi State defender.

While the Baton Rouge native showed flashes of the type of future he could have in purple & gold, Kelly said Jackson is still learning the finer details of becoming a complete back.

Now, the Tigers will turn their attention to a second SEC opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

