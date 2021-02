Clemson’s Mike Jones Jr. (6) waits for a play against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. announced he is transferring to LSU.

Jones Jr. took to twitter saying “make your next move your best move.”

Make your next move your best move❗️ @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/lHvYzAFBuE — Mike Jones Jr🤨 (@_mjones24) February 10, 2021

Jones Jr. recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in ten games for Clemson last season. He started seven games.

Jones Jr. will be immediately eligible to play in 2021.