LSU football relocates to Houston due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football will evacuate to Houston due to Hurricane Ida. The team will practice at the Houston Texans facility in preparation for its season opener against UCLA.
The Tigers will leave for Los Angeles directly from Houston Thursday in time for kick off on Saturday, September 4. They will spend a total of three days in TX.
LSU canceled head coach Ed Orgeron’s typical Monday conference on Sept. 30. Most recently LSU has moved locations prior to games due to hurricanes, was last year when Hurricane Delta forced the Tigers home game against Missouri to Columbia, MO.
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 4 hurricane as of the latest track update. It is now a Category 2 hurricane, as of 1 PM Saturday. Hurricane Ida is expected to arrive sometime Sunday afternoon or evening as a Category 4 hurricane.
Stay tuned for updates.