BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly will make his first appearance at the annual SEC Media Days on Monday as the Tigers will serve as the headline team on the opening day of the four-day event at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
LSU will be the first team to meet the media Monday as the Tigers have the 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT slot. They will be followed in the second session of the day by Ole Miss and Missouri.
Kelly will be joined at the event by defensive end BJ Ojulari, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., and wide receiver Jack Bech.
Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.
Kelly’s appearance at the podium in the main print room takes place at 11:35 a.m. CT and can be seen in the SEC Network. The LSU head coach will also appear on the SEC Network set at 1:10 p.m. CT.
The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:
LSU TIGERS AT SEC MEDIA DAYS
|Year
|LSU Head Coach
|LSU Players
|1989
|Mike Archer
|Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson
|1990
|Mike Archer
|Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams
|1991
|Curley Hallman
|Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey
|1992
|Curley Hallman
|Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry
|1993
|Curley Hallman
|Kevin Mawae, Corey White
|1994
|Curley Hallman
|Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard
|1995
|Gerry DiNardo
|Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson
|1996
|Gerry DiNardo
|Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker
|1997
|Gerry DiNardo
|Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley
|1998
|Gerry DiNardo
|Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland
|1999
|Gerry DiNardo
|Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell
|2000
|Nick Saban
|Fred Booker, Louis Williams
|2001
|Nick Saban
|Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk
|2002
|Nick Saban
|Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield
|2003
|Nick Saban
|Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman
|2004
|Nick Saban
|Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson
|2005
|Les Miles
|Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams
|2006
|Les Miles
|Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry
|2007
|Les Miles
|Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey
|2008
|Les Miles
|Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson
|2009
|Les Miles
|Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera
|2010
|Les Miles
|Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard
|2011
|Les Miles
|Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson
|2012
|Les Miles
|Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid
|2013
|Les Miles
|Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger
|2014
|Les Miles
|La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter
|2015
|Les Miles
|Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette
|2016
|Les Miles
|Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White
|2017
|Ed Orgeron
|DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture
|2018
|Ed Orgeron
|Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White
|2019
|Ed Orgeron
|Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit
|2020
|Ed Orgeron
|No Media Days due to COVID-19 Pandemic
|2021
|Ed Orgeron
|Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.
|2022
|Brian Kelly
|Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari
