LSU Football names new Defensive Assistant

BATON ROUGE – Robert Steeples, currently the assistant special teams coach for the Minnesota Vikings, is joining the LSU coaching staff, head coach Brian Kelly announced.

Steeples, who will coach on the defensive side of the ball, will join the Tigers once Minnesota’s season has ended. The Vikings are currently 7-8 overall and in second place in the NFL’s NFC North Division.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 8: Robert Steeples #26 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Oakland Raiders on August 8, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

“Robert is an extremely talented coach who will bring tremendous knowledge, energy, and expertise to our staff,” Kelly said. “He enjoyed a stellar collegiate playing career at both Missouri and Memphis, and his experience impacting young people will go a long way in helping create a culture of success on and off the field at LSU. He’s a great fit for us, and I look forward to working with him as we build a championship program.”

“The opportunity to genuinely impact young student-athletes is something that I look forward to at LSU,” Steeples said. “The first class people of the LSU community and its tremendous resources provide a unique opportunity to help maximize the potential of our student-athletes. It takes a village to equip them with the character and tools that empower success in their collegiate careers and life thereafter, and I’m hungry to do my part. It’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I am especially excited to carry that calling out within the passionate and authentic culture of LSU.”

Steeples made the jump from coaching high school to the NFL last year after transforming De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Missouri, into a powerhouse in just four years. Under his guidance, De Smet’s football team went from 2-8 in his first season in 2016 to a state championship in 2019.

In his final three seasons at De Smet, Steeples led his team to a 29-4 combined record, which included a 20-game winning streak and back-to-back appearances in the state title game. His team was ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation.

Steeples was named the 2020 All-American Bowl Coach of the Year after guiding De Smet to the 2019 state title and a 14-0 record. The team returned to the state championship game in 2020 and finished runner-up.

A former NFL cornerback, Steeples entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the St. Louis Rams in 2013, where he spent the preseason before signing with the Vikings. Steeples was a member of the practice squad and appeared on special teams in two games for Minnesota as a rookie. Steeples also spent time with Kansas City (2014) and Dallas (2014-15).

During his collegiate playing days, Steeples was a standout cornerback for Missouri and Memphis. He lettered three years at Missouri (2009-11), helping the Tigers to bowl appearances each season. He played the 2012 season at Memphis, where he recorded 42 tackles.

Steeples, who attended De Smet Jesuit High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Missouri and completed his master’s in business and social development at Memphis.

(Release via LSU Athletics)