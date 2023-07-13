BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University announced Thursday that Football Hall of Famer Joe Tuminello passed away at the age of 90 over the weekend.

Tuminello was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi in 1933 and played for the Tigers from 1952 through 1955. Tuminello also helped coach the freshman Tigers team in 1956. The team went undefeated that season and set the foundation for the NCAA national championship team in 1958, according to LSU.

Tuminello was honored as an All-SEC player three times and was selected on the second team in 1953 and 1954. Tuminello served as team captain in 1955. By 1956, he was inducted as an LSU Hall of Famer.

Tuminello had two sons, Joey and Al.

“My dad exemplified what it was to be a true LSU Tiger, both on and off the field,” said Joey and Al. “The numerous awards he received were very meaningful, but he felt his greatest award was the friendship of comradeship with fellow players and coaches.”

According to Joey Tuminello, the family intends to host a memorial event for his father.