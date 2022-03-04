NASHVILLE – The No. 2 seed LSU Tigers battled hard in their 2022 SEC Tournament opener, but it wasn’t enough to best the No. 7 seeded Kentucky Wildcats as the Tigers fell, 78-63.

Khayla Pointer led LSU with a stat line of 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Ryann Payne turned in a solid performance of 12 points and three assists.

Kentucky’s leading scorer was Rhyne Howard, who finished with a game-high 32 points.

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge and begin preparations for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Selection Sunday will air on ESPN on March 13 at 7 p.m. CT where LSU is expected to hear its name called as a Top-16 seed to host first and second round games in the PMAC.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)