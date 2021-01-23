LSU falls to Kentucky, 82-69

LSU’s Trendon Watford, left, shoots as Kentucky’s B.J. Boston defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 13 of his season-high 15 points in the first half, Brandon Boston Jr. added 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and Kentucky trailed for just 15 seconds in its 82-69 win over LSU 82-69 to snap a three-game skid.

Kentucky (5-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), which had a six-game losing streak earlier this season, got a much-needed win in the first of a five-game stretch against Top-40 teams.

The Wildcats avoided their third four-game slide under coach John Calipari.

Trendon Watford tied his career best with 26 points and added a season-high tying 10 rebounds, and freshman Cameron Thomas scored 18 for LSU (10-4, 5-3).

Thomas, who went into the game averaging 22.0 points (No. 8 nationally), made 1 of 8 from 3-point range as the Tigers made just 4 of 23.