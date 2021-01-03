LSU hoops: Tigers fall in conference road opener to Florida, 83-79

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida held off LSU 83-79.

Castleton scored Florida’s first 15 points of the second half, including a personal 9-0 run that put the Gators up 51-45.

He made two free throws and Tre Mann followed with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 62-52 at the 12-minute mark.

The lead was never more than 10 but was was at 10 on a Mann jumper with 3:15 to go.

Freshman star Cam Thomas scored 28 points for the Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak stopped.