LSU falls 14 spots in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Malik Heath #4 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs breaks of tackle Damone Clark #18 of the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU dropped to 20th in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers were ranked sixth before losing to Mississippi State 44-34 on opening weekend. The Tigers also fell from fifth in the Coaches Poll to 17th.

Three SEC teams made the top four, and four schools from the conference landed in the top 10.

See the top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25:

Clemson (2-0) Alabama (1-0) Florida (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Ohio Sate (0-0) Auburn (1-0) Miami (3-0) Texas (2-0) Penn State (0-0) UCF (2-0) North Carolina (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Oregon (0-0) Cincinnati (2-0) Mississippi State (1-0) Oklahoma State (2-0) Oklahoma (1-1) Wisconsin (0-0) LSU (0-1) Tennessee (1-0) BYU (2-0) Michigan (0-0) Pittsburgh (3-0) Memphis (1-0)