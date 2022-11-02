BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Thursday and at 4 p.m. CT Friday.

The exhibition game and scrimmages are free and open to the general public.

Gates to the stadium for the exhibition game on Sunday will open at 11 a.m. CT. On Thursday and Friday, the stadium gates will open 15 minutes prior to the first pitch of the scrimmages.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)