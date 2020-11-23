LSU defense: Better … but

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he liked some of the things his defense did in Saturday’s 27-24 win at Arkansas. But, he said LSU has much to improve on, to be a championship defense.
LSU, 3-3, held Arkansas to zero third down conversions on ten attempts. But, the Tigers allowed a slew of big pass plays. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for 339 yards, but on only 17 completions.
Orgeron said this about his defense on a zoom call with reporters Monday from Baton Rouge.
Orgeron said defensive end Andre Anthony had “his best game”. Anthony had four combined tackles, 2 tackles for losses, and 2 quarterback sacks.
Orgeron said that wide receiver Racey McMath, who appeared to pull a hamstring in the Arkansas game, is out for Texas A&M.
A&M is a 14.5 point favorite for Saturday’s 6 pm kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Last November, LSU routed A&M 50-7 in Baton Rouge.
The SEC has yet to announce a rescheduling for the Alabama at LSU game. Orgeron said he is looking forward to playing the game.
“It is a big rivalry,” said Orgeron.