LSU defense: Better … but

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 21: Jacoby Stevens #7 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after a blocked field goal in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 27-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he liked some of the things his defense did in Saturday’s 27-24 win at Arkansas. But, he said LSU has much to improve on, to be a championship defense.

LSU, 3-3, held Arkansas to zero third down conversions on ten attempts. But, the Tigers allowed a slew of big pass plays. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for 339 yards, but on only 17 completions.

Orgeron said this about his defense on a zoom call with reporters Monday from Baton Rouge.

Orgeron said defensive end Andre Anthony had “his best game”. Anthony had four combined tackles, 2 tackles for losses, and 2 quarterback sacks.

Orgeron said that wide receiver Racey McMath, who appeared to pull a hamstring in the Arkansas game, is out for Texas A&M.

A&M is a 14.5 point favorite for Saturday’s 6 pm kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Last November, LSU routed A&M 50-7 in Baton Rouge.

The SEC has yet to announce a rescheduling for the Alabama at LSU game. Orgeron said he is looking forward to playing the game.

“It is a big rivalry,” said Orgeron.