LSU Coaches Caravan Goes Virtual

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers directs from the sidelines during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA- Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and LSU Athletics announced that the popular touring event featuring LSU football coaches is shifting to a virtual format. The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., and will be live-streamed to TAF’s Facebook page.



This year’s TAF Coaches Caravan will feature 2019 National Coach of the Year Ed Orgeron . Other guests include director of athletics Scott Woodward , senior associate AD for health and wellness Shelly Mullenix , offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger , defensive coordinator Bo Pelini , and running backs coach Kevin Faulk .

Event goers will hear from the coaches and special guests in the hour-long virtual event moderated by former Tiger and host of the 104.5 ESPN Radio show Hangin’ with Hester, Jacob Hester.

The Facebook live stream is free and open to all Tiger fans. To find TAF on Facebook, visit facebook.com/lsutaf. For more information or questions, email info@lsutaf.org.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics.)