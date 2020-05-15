LSU Coaches Caravan covers the current state of LSU athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Coaches Caravan was virtual this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

LSU Athletic Director, Scott Woodward, and Head Football Coach, Ed Orgeron, talked about the current state of LSU athletics and LSU Football as they prepare for the fall semester.

Woodward was asked about the current work being done to bring sports back to campus.

“I see sometime in June our student-athletes getting back to campus and us taking care of them. I think we can in an even better way than they are at home. Exposing them to less people, self-quarantining them, making sure their food is done together, making sure that the weight rooms are clean and immaculate and doing those things that we need to do,” says Scott Woodward.

That includes figuring out when it would be safe to bring spectators in for these athlectis events.

When asked about a timetable for fans returning, Woodward said, “I don’t know the answer to that. I think that in the middle of summer we are going to have to zig and zag and decide what we are going to do. As Dr. Anthony Fauci said, the virus controls the timeline, we don’t. We are going to have to do this in a proper and smart way. Dan Gaston who is head of our facilities along with all of our senior staff is working tirelessly to look at all scenarios of how we can get folks back in the stands in a safe and proper fashion.”