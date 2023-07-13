ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Tiger and former Zachary High Bronco Alex Milazzo is recovering for the next three months from a fibula injury he endured in the championship game of the College World Series. He’s not sitting around, Wednesday Milazzo helped serve up lunch at the Zachary Raising Cane’s.

Although it’s been a little more than two weeks since the Tigers brought the National Championship trophy back to Alex Box Stadium, it still feels like yesterday for Milazzo.

“In the ninth inning with like two outs and just kind of looked around and took in everything,” Milazzo said. “Then on that dogpile just after getting up, hugging everybody, all the smiles on all the players’ and coaches’ faces and just really looking into the crowd and looking out at all the Tiger fans celebrating, it was pretty cool.”

Milazzo will be in a boot for three months after breaking his fibula in the championship game. That injury created a memory of a lifetime, a piggyback ride from teammate and first overall MLB draft pick Paul Skenes.

“That was probably the most expensive piggyback ride ever,” said Milazzo. “To be able to share that moment on the dogpile and my teammate bringing me out there was pretty special.”

In his hometown of Zachary, the national title celebration continues for Milazzo as he signed autographs, took pictures, and served up some Raising Cane’s.

“This community means everything to me,” Milazzo said. “It’s where I grew up, It’s where I went to high school. I mean, this whole community just feels like a big family to me.”

Milazzo was one of a handful of Tigers not selected in this year’s MLB Draft, however, there’s still a chance he leaves Baton Rouge for the pros.

“Either way is win-win for me,” Milazzo said. “You know, I think everybody knows how strongly I feel about LSU and it’s a win-win either way, but we’ll see.”