BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court the Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court Friday morning.

The Academic Committee approved the name change earlier with a 6 to 2 vote, the full board approved the name change with one objection.

The proposal sought to include former women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter in the court’s name with former men’s basketball coach Dale Brown. Last year, the board approved naming the PMAC basketball court the “Dale Brown Court.” Questions were reportedly raised then about adding Sue Gunter’s name to the court, however, the proposition was opposed.

Gunter coached at LSU for 22 years and was the third-winningest head coach in NCAA history with 708 career victories, according to lsusports.net. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.