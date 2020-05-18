LSU beats out Clemson for 2021 4-star Safety, Khari Gee

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Football’s 2021 class gained its 11th commitment on Monday.

Khari Gee, a 4-star safety out of Atlanta, Georgia announced that he will be playing at “the real DBU,” committing to LSU over Clemson.

Khari made his commitment today via Twitter:

Gee is currently playing high school football at Woodward Academy.

In his junior season, Gee had 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six pass broken up.

He had over 30 college offers.

Gee is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 18 safety prospect and the No. 337 overall prospect in the country.