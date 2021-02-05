LSU Basketball game against No. 22 Florida postponed

During a game at PMAC on January 30, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by: Andrew Wevers

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference office has announced the Florida at LSU men’s basketball game set for Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Maravich Center has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

{Press release provided by LSU Athletics}