BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday that the athletics department has received and confirmed signing papers from Jackson, Mississippi’s Jalen Reed.

Reed, who played at Southern California Academy, is ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. The 6-10 combo forward was ranked No. 45 overall in the recruiting rankings and the seventh-best power forward in the nation via On3. He was also a member of the ESPN100 and was also rated a four-star by Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

He was coached at Southern California Academy by head coach Julius Von Hanzlik.

“It is a special day in Baton Rouge as we welcome Jalen Reed and his family to LSU,” said Coach McMahon. “Jalen is an incredibly skilled and versatile forward at 6-10. He has the ability to create off the dribble and scores the ball from multiple levels on the court. His length, athleticism, and skill level are a perfect fit for how we’ll play at LSU. We love Jalen’s passion for the game and commitment to his player development. We are looking forward to his arrival on campus this summer.”

Prior to this past season, Reed played for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia before transferring to the Santa Clarita, California academy.

Reed’s college interest for the Class of 2022 rose after his play in the NIKE Peach Jam where he averaged 12.5 points for ProSkills.

Reed’s father, Justin Reed, was an All-America at Ole Miss and the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2001. Reed was an All-SEC selection in each of his four years at Ole Miss, guiding the Rebels through two NCAA tournament wins en route to a first ever “Sweet Sixteen” appearance for the Ole Miss program in 2001.

Jalen Reed becomes the ninth scholarship player on the LSU roster to date, joining previous prep signee Corneilous Williams of Combine Academy in North Carolina. Also on Coach McMahon’s roster are returning players Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams and transfers Kendal Coleman of Northwestern State, Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal of Murray State, Cam Hayes of North Carolina State and Derek Fountain of Mississippi State.

(Release via LSU Athletics)