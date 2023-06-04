BATON ROUGE, La. — Brayden Jobert would smash LSU’s fifth and final home run of Sunday’s winner’s bracket matchup with Oregon State to give the Tigers the 6-5 win.

LSU had plate struggles early with just one hit and two missed opportunities with bases loaded in the first and second innings. That would open the door for Oregon State to capitalize with a solo home run from Travis Bazzana that would give the Beavers a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Shortly after, both teams would vacate the field for a three-hour weather delay.

One play resumed, the Tigers would quickly find themselves in a 3-0 hole before the bats woke up.

A Dylan Crews two-run home run in the bottom of the 4th inning would cut the lead to one and jump-start a powerful display of hitting from LSU.

Back-to-back solo home runs from Hayden Travinski and Cade Beloso in the 5th inning would give the Tigers the 4-3 advantage. Josh Pearson would give LSU a two-run cushion in the 6th with another solo home run to right center field.

Ty Floyd started the game for LSU and was electric with five strikeouts and one earned run in three innings of action. Thatcher Hurd would replace Floyd following the delay, and while the sophomore gave up four earned runs, he struck out a career-high 12 batters in five innings of work.

Hurd would give up a two-run home run to Gavin Turley in the top of the 7th that would tie the game at 5 but he would fan five more batters from that point on. The stretch set the table for Brayden Jobert’s go-ahead knock in the 8th that would propel LSU to the Baton Rouge Regional final.

LSU will face the winner of tonight’s elimination game between Oregon State and Sam Houston State Monday at 2 p.m.

