OXFORD, Miss. – Gavin Dugas lifted a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to give LSU significant insurance to win against Ole Miss, 7-2.

AJ Labas pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs, scattering 10 hits on the night.

Drew Bianco, making a return trip to his hometown, drove in the final run in for the Tigers with an infield single.

LSU – 7

#12 Ole Miss – 2



Tigers win series behind CG from AJ Labas & grand slam from Gavin Dugas



What. A. Win.#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) April 24, 2021

LSU will go for the sweep at noon on Saturday, in Game Three.