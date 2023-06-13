BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers finally know their first opponent in Omaha at the College World Series. LSU will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first game of the CWS will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

The CWS will be a double-elimination tournament until the final series is determined.

LSU last faced Tennessee in the postseason in 2021, when the Tigers fell to the Vols in Knoxville.

Tennessee defeated Southern Mississippi in the final game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional to qualify as the last team in the College World Series on Monday night.

The Vols beat the Golden Eagles 5-0 in the finale in Hattiesburg.

Keep up with Louisiana Geaux Nation and the BRProud.com crew to stay up to date with the latest from Omaha and the College World Series.