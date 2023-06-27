BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers defeated the Florida Gators 18-4 and won the 2023 Men’s College World Series on Monday, June 26.

The celebration is sure to continue on Tuesday, June 27 when the national champions return to Baton Rouge. According to LSU, the team is set to arrive at Alex Box Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

The watch parties and celebrations were in full effect on Tuesday night. Walk On’s on Burbank Drive was full of LSU fans rooting on the Tigers. On Wednesday, June 28, fans can show their appreciation for the LSU baseball team at a celebration Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

On the day after the big win, praise is being heaped upon LSU head coach Jay Johnson. Johnson and his team will continue the celebration on Tuesday afternoon and we will livestream the team arriving at the baseball stadium in this article.