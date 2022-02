BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Baseball defeated Southern 15-0 on Skip Bertman Field in Alex Box Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers will be back in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a midweek game against UNO March 2, 2022. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network.

Will Hellmers earned the win with four innings pitched, four strikeouts, four hits, no runs, and 39 of his 55 pitches being strikes.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)