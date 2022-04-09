Starkville, Miss. — LSU Baseball scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to come back and top Mississippi State, 5-2, Friday night at Dudy Noble Field.

The Tigers move to 21-9 overall and 5-5 in conference play. The Bulldogs fall to 4-6 in the SEC and 18-13 overall.

LSU returns to Dudy Noble Field on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for game two of the three game series. The contest can be streamed on SEC Network+ and will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)