BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers baseball program has reportedly been chosen as the landing spot for NC State transfer Tommy White.

The news was reported by D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers on Twitter this afternoon.

Last season, White’s 27 home runs set the NCAA freshman record in a year when he also hit .362 and plated 74 RBI.

White was named the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year as well as an All-ACC first team selection.

These accolades and statistics earned the IMG Academy product the nickname, “Tommy Tanks.”

White will be a welcomed addition to an LSU lineup that finished the year 11th in home runs with 114 in 62 games.

The Tigers also finished the season 16th in runs with 503 but were 78th in batting average, hitting .289 as a team.

Vanderbilt’s Christian Little pitches in an NCAA college baseball game against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Rogers also reported earlier today that the LSU pitching staff added Vanderbilt transfer, Christian Little.

Little’s “Geaux tigers” tweet earlier this afternoon confirmed the reports.

As a sophomore, Little made 18 appearances and 3 starts with a 1-2 record.

He struck out 46 batters and held a 3.72 ERA.

LSU’s staff as a whole last season had an ERA of 4.32.