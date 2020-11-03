LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series begins Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the three-game LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 2 will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, and first pitch for Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the general public will not be admitted into the stadium for the games.

“Naturally, we’re disappointed that we can’t allow the general public into the games,” said 15th-year LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who has directed the Tigers to 30 different championships during his first 14 seasons.

“The Purple-Gold World Series is an event our players look forward to each year, and it helps them become accustomed to what a night at ‘The Box’ is like when we have fans in the stands. “We will definitely miss the fans, but our players have worked extremely hard this fall, and they’re ready to compete in a game-like atmosphere.”

The Gold team will start freshman right-hander Garrett Edwards on the mound in Game 1, while the Purple will counter with junior right-hander AJ Labas.

Freshman right-hander Ty Floyd will be the Gold’s starting pitcher in Game 2, and junior right-hander Jaden Hill will take the mound for the Purple squad.

Game 3 will feature a matchup on the mound between Gold freshman right-hander Will Hellmers and Purple junior right-hander Landon Marceaux. LSU hitting coach Eddie Smith will be the head coach of the Gold squad, and assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain will work as the head coach for the Purple team.

Following are some of the special rules that will be in effect for the games:

The games will be 7 innings in duration.

A pitcher cannot throw more than 25 pitches in one inning.

In administering the pitch count limits, the pitcher must be below the limit when starting a batter. However, if he hits the limit while facing the batter, he will finish that batter’s at-bat regardless of pitch count. If the 3rd out is not recorded, “end of inning” will be called and the offensive team will be granted as many additional runs as there are runners on base when the inning is called.

In the event of a game being tied after 7 innings, one extra inning will be played with modified international rules being used for the extra inning (begin inning with runners on 2nd and 3rd, with one out on the scoreboard). There will be a 15-pitch limit on the extra inning. The pitcher will be the same pitcher that pitched the 6th & 7th innings.

Only 1 extra inning will be allowed per game.

The designated “Home Team” will use the 1st base dugout.

The Purple Team will be designated “Home Team” in Game #1. The Gold Team will be “Home Team” in Game #2 and Game #3.

If the home team is winning going to the bottom of the 7th inning, the bottom of the 7th inning will not be played.

Purple Batting Order

Jordan Thompson, SS Brody Drost, RF Gavin Dugas, LF Mitchell Sanford, CF Jake Wyeth, C Drew Bianco, 2B Collier Cranford, 3B Braden Doughty, 1B Gus Milligan, DH

Purple Starting Rotation

AJ Labas, RHP (Wed.) Jaden Hill, RHP (Thu.) Landon Marceaux, RHP (Fri.)

Purple Bullpen

Devin Fontenot, RHP

Matthew Beck, RHP

Ma’Khail Hilliard, RHP

Trent Vietmeier, RHP

Jacob Hasty, LHP

Brandon Kaminer, LHP

Gold Batting Order

Cade Doughty, 2B Zach Arnold, SS Tre’ Morgan, 1B Cade Beloso, LF Dylan Crews, RF Will Safford, 3B Will Hellmers, DH Giovanni DiGiacomo, CF Alex Milazzo, C

Gold Starting Rotation

Garrett Edwards, RHP (Wed.) Ty Floyd, RHP (Thu.) Will Hellmers, RHP (Fri.)

Gold Bullpen

Aaron George, RHP

Alex Brady, LHP

Blake Money, RHP

Javen Coleman, LHP

Brooks Rice, RHP

Theo Millas, RHP

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}