BATON ROUGE, La. — Baseball is a mental game, and LSU has been working on ways to improve that aspect The Purple and Gold prepare for whatever is to come.

“We’re like brothers out there. I mean, we’ve done some training and mental preparation that has just brought us to a different level. We do a lot of circuit breathing, just simple things, you know, to kind of lock us back in. We’ve had some, you know, meetings to be vulnerable with each other and kind of just get a different side of, outside of baseball, you know, what’s going on and and really be prepared for every aspect. Being able to share things that maybe you bottled up or haven’t talked about in a while. It’s a great tool to have to be able to go to anybody in the locker room and feel comfortable,” said LSU sophomore infielder Cade Doughty.

“This year is the first time I’ve done anything like that, you know, coming together as a team. Like Cade was saying, circle breeding all these types of things being vulnerable with each other. I think that was a huge thing, as with us bonding, bonding in the beginning of the season. I think it’s going to be go a long way and throughout the entire season,” said LSU sophomore RHP Will Hellmers.

“All I’m looking for is is good mindset that guys come in on their job on that day and execute. The teams and players that get in trouble are the ones that try to do too much. We just want to default to our training and have a good heart beat about what we’re doing,” said LSU Baseball head coach Jay Johnson.

The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the USA Today Preseason Poll. First pitch is set for February 18th against Maine at Alex Box Stadium.