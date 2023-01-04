LSU Baseball, in a second publication this offseason, has been named the top team in the country going into the 2023 season.

This time, it’s Perfect Game who tabbed the LSU Tigers as the #1 team in college baseball going into the new year.

Ranked 2nd? The Tennessee Volunteers.

In fact, the Southeastern Conference has four of the top six teams, according to Perfect Game — and six of the top 10.

For the full list, click here.

The same publication also released their top 100 Impact Transfers on Wednesday, a list that included four current LSU Tigers.

