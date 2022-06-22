BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s baseball team have departed for destinations throughout the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.
Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:
U.S. Collegiate National Team
- Dylan Crews, OF
- Tre’ Morgan, 1B
Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox – Cape Cod League
- Jordan Thompson, SS
Cotuit Kettleers – Cape Cod League
- Josh Pearson, OF
Bourne Braves – Cape Cod League
- Garrett Edwards, RHP
Chatham Anglers – Cape Cod League
- Hayden Travinski, C
Brewster Whitecaps – Cape Cod League
- Grant Taylor, RHP
La Crosse Loggers – Northwoods League
- Josh Stevenson, OF
- Luke Leto, INF
Madison Mallards – Northwoods League
- Jack Merrifield, INF
Acadiana Cane Cutters – Texas League
- Grant Fontenot, RHP
(LSU Athletics Media Release)