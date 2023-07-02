LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson talks to the media ahead of the College World Series finals game against Florida in Omaha.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, the LSU Baseball team announced a new addition to the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

According to LSU Baseball, Nate Yeskie has been hired as the Tigers’ new pitching coach. Yeskie was an associate head coach for the Texas A&M Aggies for the past two seasons.

Yeskie and LSU head coach Jay Johnson coached together at the University of Arizona in 2020 where they won the PAC-12 title and runner-ups in the College World Series, according to Arizona Wildcats Athletics.

During Yeskie’s career with the Arizona Wildcats, he helped lower their earned run average (ERA) from 6.21 to 3.87, raised their strikeout rate from 7.52 to 10.80, improved their opponent batting average from .287 to .212, and dropped their walks and hits per inning pitched, or WHIP, from 1.75 to 1.30.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts