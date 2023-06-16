OMAHA, Neb. — It’s been six years since LSU baseball made it to the Men’s College World Series.

It’s been the longest drought for LSU since Skip Bertman took over the program.

Now, Tiger fans flock back to Charles Schwab Field, more affectionately known as Alex Box North, to cheer them on.

Omaha native Kelli Anne Francis became an LSU fan after experiencing her first tailgate at the CWS. Although she’s not an alumnus, she hosts a tailgate for all Bayou Bengals to enjoy.

“Today’s just an event. Tomorrow will be very akin to Mardi Gras. The boulevard will be full of people to be body to body because when LSU comes, Omaha has such a love affair with LSU,” Francis said.

LSU first plays at 7 p.m. on June 18 on ESPN.