For the second straight night, the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies traded blows; and for a second straight night, A&M got the better of LSU in the end — a 11-7 Tigers loss.

Giovanni DiGiacomo (2nd inning), Dylan Crews (3rd), and Tyler McManus (5th) all homered in the game, and McManus added another two-RBI single in the 8th that tied the ballgame. But, the Aggies added more runs in the top of the ninth that ended up being the difference on Saturday night.

LSU starting pitcher Blake Money returned to the bump for the first time after suffering a wrist injury eight days ago, but he would not make it through the fourth inning (six hits allowed, four earned runs, three walks).