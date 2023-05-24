HOOVER, Al. (WGNO) – The LSU opened the SEC Baseball Tournament with a 10-3 win over South Carolina on Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Thatcher Hurd struck out four and allowed just four hits and three runs as he picked up his fourth win.

Brayden Jobert opened scoring with a 2-run homerun and finished 2-for-3, and Tommy White went 2-for-4 with a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Tigers are now 43-13 overall and 20-10 in the SEC. South Carolina falls to 39-18 overall and 16-14 in the conference.

LSU will return to action on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CT to face the winner of the Texas A&M and Arkansas game.

