LSU Athletic venues going cashless in 2020

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics announced today all athletics facilities will accept only credit card and mobile payments for merchandise and concessions beginning in the fall of 2020. The move to cashless operations is designed to minimize points of contact for fans and improve speed of service.

“This is all about improving the fan experience and safety at our venues,” said Robert Munson, senior associate athletic director. “Reducing contact points when making transactions is a key component of that and will allow our fans to purchase concessions and merchandise with a heightened level of comfort.”

LSU Athletics also recently announced a move to digital tickets for LSU football games in order to reduce contact points at entry at Tiger Stadium.

Fans at LSU athletic events will be able to purchase concessions and merchandise using one of four payment types:

All major credit cards

Apple Pay

Android Pay

Tiger Cash

For those fans that do not have one of the four payment types available, LSU is working on a prepaid credit card purchase option.

LSU Athletics concessions in general seating areas are operated by Aramark.

