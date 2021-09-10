LSU approves naming of “Dale Brown Court” in PMAC

FILE – In this March 29, 1986, file photo, LSU coach Dale Brown yells to his team from the sideline during a national semifinal at the Final Four of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Reunion Arena in Dallas. The former LSU coach knows a thing or two about leading an underdog deep into the bracket. Back in 1986, he led LSU, the first No. 11 seed team to reach the Final Four. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)

The LSU Board of Supervisors, after much deliberation before & during Friday’s meeting, officially passed the motion to name the court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center: “Dale Brown Court.”

LIVE: The LSU Board of Supervisors has passed the motion to name the Pete Maravich Court after retired LSU basketball coach Dale Brown after a long dispute between those opposed and those in favor. — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) September 10, 2021

The proposal passed on a 12-3 vote.

Questions were raised about possibly adding Sue Gunter’s name to the court, along with Dale Brown, in a show of equality, but that proposition was eventually opposed.

Several speakers appeared before the Board to urge them to approve Brown’s name gracing the court, and the meeting even included letters from Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Costas.

Tune in to NBC Local 33 and FOX 44 for more on this story.