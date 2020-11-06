LSU announces Spring Basketball schedule

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team is scheduled to play 14 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the 2020-21 season including nine Southeastern Conference games which were announced by the league office on Friday.

We have a 2020-21 schedule for LSU Basketball!!!! 14 Home Games in the Maravich Center. First home date Dec. 6. Here's the complete info: https://t.co/TmPQVUgaM1 pic.twitter.com/mMvL7CLI81 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 6, 2020

Ticket information and capacity policies for the Maravich Center will be announced in the days to come.

LSU will play four home non-conference games in the month of December – Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech, Dec. 16 against UNO, Dec. 19 versus North Texas and Dec. 22 VCU.

The Tigers and Bulldogs were slated to meet in an independently produced game at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana later this month but that game has been pushed back to early in the 2021-22 season.

LSU and VCU will be playing the second half of a home-and-home series. The teams met last year Richmond.

LSU is scheduled to play at the Maravich Center on the opening night of SEC play, Tuesday, Dec. 29, against Texas A&M. In January, LSU will host Georgia (Jan. 6), Arkansas (Jan. 13), South Carolina (Jan. 16) and Alabama (Jan. 19). The Tigers will close the month by hosting Texas Tech in the previously announced SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers will also host three consecutive Saturday games in February – Florida (Feb. 6), Tennessee (Feb. 13) and Auburn (Feb. 20). The regular season is scheduled to conclude with a game on March 2 at home against Vanderbilt.

As announced earlier, the league will keep March 6 as an open date for games in case any conference contests need to rescheduled during the course of the year. The Southeastern Conference Tournament is again set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, March 10-14.

LSU will open the 2020-21 with three games in Lincoln, Nebraska in a multi-team event (MTE) that will be scheduled for Nov. 25, 26 and 28. Opponents for those games will be announced in the days ahead. LSU is still scheduled to participate in the Holiday Hoopsgiving games on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, against USF.

LSU will as usual play five teams in the league both home-and-away – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M, LSU’s other four league road games are at Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Follow updates for LSU Basketball at LSUsports.net, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LSUBasketball and on Twitter @LSUBasketball.

2020-21 LSU Basketball Schedule

(As of Friday, November 6, 2020)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 25 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

Thurs. 26 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

Sat. 28 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

DECEMBER

Sun. 6 – LOUISIANA TECH – Baton Rouge

Sat. 12 – vs. South Florida – Atlanta, Georgia (Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Wed. 16 – UNO – Baton Rouge

Sat. 19 – NORTH TEXAS – Baton Rouge

Tues. 22 – VCU – Baton Rouge

*Tues. 29 – TEXAS A&M – Baton Rouge

JANUARY

*Sat. 2 – at Florida – Gainesville, Florida

*Wed. 6 – GEORGIA – Baton Rouge

*Sat. 9 – at Missouri – Columbia, Missouri

*Wed. 13 – ARKANSAS – Baton Rouge

*Sat. 16 – SOUTH CAROLINA – Baton Rouge

*Tues. 19 – ALABAMA – Baton Rouge

*Sat. 23 – at Kentucky — Lexington, Kentucky

*Tues. 26 – at Texas A&M – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Sat. 30 – TEXAS TECH – Baton Rouge (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY

*Wed. 3 – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

*Sat. 6 – FLORIDA – Baton Rouge

*Wed. 10 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Mississippi

*Sat. 13 – TENNESSEE – Baton Rouge

*Wed. 17 – at Ole Miss – Oxford, Mississippi

*Sat. 20 – AUBURN – Baton Rouge

*Tues. 23 – at Georgia – Athens, Georgia

*Sat. 27 – at Arkansas – Fayetteville, Arkansas

MARCH

*Tues. 2 – VANDERBILT – Baton Rouge

10-14 – SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee

*SEC Games; HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}