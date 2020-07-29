LSU announces move to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics announced today all 2020 LSU football tickets will be distributed through mobile delivery and accessed by ticketholders through digital wallets on smartphones. The move to mobile ticketing allows for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates and more flexibility for ticketholders.

“The ability to receive, share and use tickets in a contactless manner is a top priority for us,” LSU Associate Athletic Director Brian Broussard said. “We have been planning for this transition and the current environment accelerated this move. We are excited to offer this new convenience and ease of use for our fans.”

Mobile tickets will be delivered to fans via email beginning in late August. With mobile tickets, fans will have new convenient options for accessing, transferring and reselling tickets from their smartphones through My Account 2.0, an enhanced online ticket account manager on LSUTix.net.

My Account 2.0 will enhance the user experience for LSU football fans and provide a more intuitive self-service feature. Season ticket holders will be able to use their smartphone to view upcoming events, download tickets to their digital wallet, transfer tickets to multiple recipients via text message, and post tickets for resale on StubHub.

Broussard stressed ticketholders will need to download tickets to their smartphones’ digital wallets before heading to Tiger Stadium as cellular connections can be limited with increased use on game days. Tickets will be made available to ticket holders in late August.

There will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets. Print-at-home tickets will also be discontinued. Ticketholders who do not have a smartphone will be able to request alternative options through an online assistance form.

As football season approaches LSU Athletics will release more information to ticketholders with updated instructions. For those fans with additional questions or looking for more information on the digital tickets, the LSU Ticket office has also developed a detailed FAQ that can be found at LSUsports.net/mobiletickets.

{Courtesy: Press release from LSU Athletics}