LSU alum Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore reportedly will not return to MNF booth

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 17: ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Booger McFarland watches a game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahwaks from a rolling platform 10 feet in the air at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

According to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and color-analyst Booger McFarland will no longer be on call for ESPN’s Monday Night Football games.

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

According to Deitsch, replacements for Tessitore and McFarland have not yet been disclosed, however, will come from within ESPN. They had been calling MNF games for each of the past two years.

McFarland played at LSU from 1995-1998, before being drafted by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

The Saints will play two Monday Night Football games in the 2020 season. Week two at the Raiders, and week five vs Chargers.