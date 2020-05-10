LSU alum Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore reportedly will not return to MNF booth

According to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and color-analyst Booger McFarland will no longer be on call for ESPN’s Monday Night Football games.
According to Deitsch, replacements for Tessitore and McFarland have not yet been disclosed, however, will come from within ESPN. They had been calling MNF games for each of the past two years.
McFarland played at LSU from 1995-1998, before being drafted by Tampa Bay in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.
The Saints will play two Monday Night Football games in the 2020 season. Week two at the Raiders, and week five vs Chargers.