NEW ORLEANS – The Stillman College Tigers played the ninth-ranked Loyola Wolf Pack women’s basketball team tough in the early going during Saturday afternoon’s contest in The Den, but the Pack was able to claim the 72-48 win over their Southern States Athletic Conference foe. The victory moves Loyola to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in league play, which is two games clear of second-place Faulkner.



The 16-game winning streak to start the season also matches the longest winning streak in program history, which happened in both the 2020-21 and 2007-08 seasons.



The two teams played a close first quarter with Loyola taking a 14-12 advantage into the next frame. Liz Critton , Jazmene McMillan and Taylor Thomas scored the first six points for the Wolf Pack, then the only 3-pointer of the quarter, which was from Kennedy Hansberry , pushed the Loyola lead to 10-4 through the first six minutes. Free throws by Hansberry, McMillan and Tay Cannon kept the Wolf Pack up by multiple possessions, but a score by the Tigers in the final 10 seconds made it the two-point game.



The second quarter started close as well, but the Wolf Pack was able to extend their lead to 30-23 by halftime. Stillman even took its first lead of the game, 15-14, in the first 15 seconds of the frame, but Cannady quickly flipped the lead back in Loyola’s favor on the next possession, though. Hansberry and Sydni Tangle each broke ties during that next couple of minutes, however, the Tigers regained the lead, 22-21, at the halfway mark. Stillman only scored one more point the rest of the way, as Cannady, Cannon, Critton and Thomas powered a 9-0 run to push Loyola’s advantage.



The Tigers kept it a five-point ballgame in the early going of the third quarter, but four points for Cannon midway through the frame helped build a 36-29 lead. Cannady converted an old-fashioned 3-point play then she had two free throws after picking up a steal on the defensive end, 41-31. Scores by Hansberry and Cannon helped Loyola close out the quarter on a 10-4 run to take a 51-35 into the final 10 minutes.



Loyola closed out the game with a dominating fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 21-13 in the final 10 minutes. Stillman tried to stay close, 55-39, in the first few minutes, but a big 3-pointer by Hansberry ended any momentum. Free throws by Thomas made it a 20-point game and five straight points for McMillan finished any hope for Stillman, 67-43. Jada Washington put the exclamation of the game with a 3-pointer.

Loyola will hit the road for the next couple of games, first playing at Brewton-Parker on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. CST contest.

Pack Facts

Loyola has not lost a game in The Den since Feb. 8, 2020, winning 26 home contests in a row.

The 16 wins to start the season match the longest winning streak in program history. It also extends the best start in school history.

Kennedy Hansberry led all scorers with 16 points, one of four Wolf Pack players in double figures. She also had her highest assist total of the season with seven.

led all scorers with 16 points, one of four Wolf Pack players in double figures. She also had her highest assist total of the season with seven. Sandra Cannady was second on the team with 15 points, adding eight rebounds and two steals. She was 6-of-9 from the field.

was second on the team with 15 points, adding eight rebounds and two steals. She was 6-of-9 from the field. Tay Cannon also grabbed 12 rebounds, finishing with 12 points, while Jazmene McMillan put up 10 points with seven boards.

also grabbed 12 rebounds, finishing with 12 points, while put up 10 points with seven boards. Cannady, Cannon, and Sydni Tangle each recorded two steals.

each recorded two steals. Liz Critton blocked two shots for the first time this season.

{Courtesy: Loyola Athletics}