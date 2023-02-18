NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola University New Orleans women’s basketball team finished the regular season on a good note Saturday, defeating Life University, 91-63, in The Den on Senior Day.

The Wolf Pack will head into postseason play 25-1 overall and they ended the season with a 17-1 Southern States Athletic Conference mark.

After already clinching the regular-season title weeks ago, the Pack will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s SSAC Championship. Loyola will play the winner of No. 8 Life and No. 9 Middle Georgia State on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.



After a first quarter that Life University won 21-16, the Wolf Pack turned things around in the second frame to take a 46-34 lead into the break. Jazmene McMillan scored Loyola’s first four points, but Life scored the next seven to jump ahead 7-5 four minutes into the contest. Sydni Tangle hit the first of her two first-half 3-pointers moments later, and Taylor Thomas followed that up with a 3-pointer to make it a 12-9 Wolf Pack lead. Holding a 14-11 lead, however, Life ended the last 90 seconds of the opening frame with a 10-2 run.



Tay Cannon pulled Loyola to within two points with an old-fashioned 3-point play to start the second, 21-19, then she tied the game up a minute later, 24-24. Sandra Cannay and Cannon sparked a quick 11-3 run that took less than three minutes and gave Loyola a 35-29 lead. Tangle hit her second 3 of the half during that run, too, then four free throws by McMillan late in the half put the Pack ahead 10, 41-31. Kennedy Hansberry capped off the half with a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds as well.



The Wolf Pack kept up the pressure with another dominating quarter in the third. After somewhat of a slow start for Loyola, with only two points in the first three minutes, scores by Thomas and Cannon got things going, 52-37. Hansberry and Tangle each hit 3s, 58-41, and Tera Snell made back-to-back shots to extend the lead to more than 20, 64-43, with two minutes left. Tangle hit another 3-pointer down the stretch before Hansberry, again, put an exclamation point on the quarter with a made shot on the offensive end of the floor and a block on Life’s final shot attempt.



Leading 73-45 with 10 minutes to go, the Running Eagles were never a threat in the fourth quarter. MG Lymon and Morgan Hervey both got their first points of the quarter and the Wolf Pack ran away with the win.



Pack Facts

Sandra Cannady had yet another career performance, setting a new career high of 20 rebounds. It was also her 17th double-double of the season, as she posted a stat line of 16 points, 20 boards, two assists, a steal, and three blocks.

Cannady's 20 rebounds vaulted her into eighth on Loyola's single-season rebounds list, as she's grabbed 272 this season.

Also with a double-double, for the second-straight game, Kennedy Hansberry put up 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was the fourth double-double of her career.

Five different players scored in double figures, including Hansberry and Cannady. Sydni Tangle and Jazmene McMillan each had 14, and Tay Cannon had 13.

and each had 14, and had 13. Tangle made four three-pointers, a game high. She’s the team’s leader in three-point makes this year with 43.

While Taylor Thomas didn’t get to double figures in scoring, she did succeed in stuffing the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists, a block, and a game-high three steals.

Loyola outscored Life 21-2 in second-chance points, 32-13 in points off turnovers, and 40-13 in bench points. The Pack also out-rebounded the Running Eagles 46-28.

The Wolf Pack assisted on 27 of their 32 baskets. That’s the third-highest assist total for the team this season.

This is the seventh time in program history that the team has reached at least 25 wins.

{Courtesy: release from Loyola Athletics}