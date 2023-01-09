NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Loyola Wolf Pack women’s basketball team defeated crosstown rival Xavier 82-58, in “The Den” at Loyola Fieldhouse to remain unbeaten and improve to 14-0 overall on Monday night.

Senior forward Sandra Cannady rattled off eight of her 13 points in the first six minutes of play to help put the Wolf Pack on a 20-6 run and a 43-24 halftime lead.

In fact, four of Loyola’s five starters scored double-digit points on the night, Jazmene McMillan’s team high 17, followed by Taylor Thomas’ 16. Kennedy Hansberry also contributed with 12.

Xavier’s Ashanti Lavergne of Baton Rouge led the Gold Nuggets with 15 in a valiant effort against the now 14-0 Wolf Pack. Shylia McGee scored nine, including six off two three pointers.

Loyola will look to keep their streak alive when they host Blue Mountain Christian in NAIA Southern States Athletic Conference play on Thursday.

Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m.