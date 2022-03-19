KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGNO) — Loyola Men’s Basketball encountered yet another roadblock ahead of Saturday’s NAIA tournament quarterfinal game against the College of Idaho.

Head Coach Stacy Hollowell says that several members of his team, including potential All-American point guard Brandon Davis, came down with some sort of “bug” while in Kansas City.

“It’s been a pretty tenuous 24 hours,” Hollowell told WGNO Sports over Zoom after the game. “We tried to get some guys some fluids and not everybody was able to recover there. We started the game without our potential All-American point guard and had guys that were able to will us through it.”

Hollowell says the focus now is “getting him better in the next 48 hours.” Davis’ status is still uncertain and these next two days will be critical for their tournament run.

“Would have never thought that 48 hours would mean as much to our group as it does now,” said Hollowell. “So, get some fluids in my guy there and get him back on the floor as soon as possible.”

Despite the setback, the Wolf Pack were able to end Saturday’s matchup with the Yotes on a 13-1 run that propelled them to a 60-53 victory and their first trip to the NAIA Tournament Final Four since 1946.

The interview with Loyola New Orleans head basketball coach Stacy Hollowell is available at the top of the post.