Loyola, the number one seed, in the NAIA national tournament hosts the first two rounds this weekend at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse.

Friday at 7:30 pm, Loyola takes on Benedictine, from Mesa, Arizona.

Here’s our interview with Loyola head coach Stacy Hollowell.

Loyola is tied for the most wins in the field with 31.

The Wolfpack’s last national championship was in 1945.