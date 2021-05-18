Loyola drops opening round game of NAIA baseball tournament

WESTWEGO, La. — The Loyola Wolfpack fall, 4-1 to Ottawa Tuesday afternoon in the opening game of the NAIA baseball tournament.

Loyola scores the first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the 3rd inning, but give up two, 2-run home runs to the Braves in the 4th and 6th innings.

WGNO’s Richie Mills caught up with Loyola Head Baseball Coach Jeremy Kennedy after the game:

Ottawa’s pitching staff only allowed 1 earned run, 7 total hits and struck out 14 batters.

The Wolfpack had ample opportunities to respond at the plate with runners in scoring position, but were unable to capitalize.

Head Coach Jeremy Kennedy calls the loss a “learning experience” for his team:

It’s win or go home for the Wolfpack tomorrow as they will need to win all 3 games tomorrow to advance to the New Orleans bracket final Thursday.

Their first game tomorrow is set for 11 a.m.